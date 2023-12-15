How much do Jake Paul vs. Andre August tickets cost and how to buy them? Price for watching the fight live at Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida

Jake Paul is slated to take on professional boxer Andre August in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on December 15 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

'The Problem Child' faced a setback earlier in the year with a close split decision loss to Tommy Fury. A win against August is crucial for Paul, paving the way for a potential rematch with Fury and playing a pivotal role in shaping his boxing endeavors for the 2024 season. This bout is particularly significant as August is the most seasoned boxer lined up for Paul to contend against.

Tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Andre August matchup are anticipated to be available for a limited duration due to the event's imminent arrival. Unlike typical high-capacity arenas, this showdown is set to unfold at the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando, known for its theatre capacity of approximately 5000. Despite the unique venue, there are still ample seats up for grabs across various sections.

Interested spectators can still secure their tickets through the TicketMaster website, with prices ranging from an average of $60.00 to $125.00. However, with the event drawing near, ticket availability is diminishing quickly.

Jake Paul addresses criticism surrounding

alleged underwhelming ticket sales

Jake Paul has offered a response to the critique that his upcoming match against Andre August hasn't achieved a sellout just a day before the fight. 'The Problem Child' frames it as a strategic business decision.

The TicketMaster website still indicates available tickets for the bout. This represents one of the least successful events in Paul's boxing career, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer acknowledging that he may not profit from the event, given the challenges faced in ticket sales over the past few weeks.

The situation has led to considerable ridicule from detractors of the 26-year-old American, with figures like KSI asserting that his adversary has lost his appeal. Interestingly, KSI is gearing up for a charity sparring match against fellow influencer IShowSpeed on the same day.

'The Problem Child' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a Boxing Scene report that claimed his bout with August has set a record. The post also included a comparison of ticket prices between his fight and KSI vs. Fury bout:

"Another record broken. Highest grossing ticket sales in Orlando boxing history. Average ticket price: $150+ (against no name opponent). KSI Vs Fury average ticket price: $62.50."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

