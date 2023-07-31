How much does Jamie Vernon make? All you need to know about Joe Rogan's podcast producer

Jamie Vernon is one-half of the partnership that makes The Joe Rogan Experience the most successful podcast in the world. The other half is, of course, Joe Rogan himself. Often referred to as 'Young Jamie' by Rogan, Vernon is the podcast's producer, and has been a part of the project for years.

He is often asked by Rogan to search for anything the UFC color commentator wants to reference in a conversation with a guest, whether it's a video, picture or statistic of some sort. Jamie Vernon has never failed him in that regard, and the two have been inseparable ever since Rogan brought him into the fold.

Scorched Earth Policy @Scearpo I present to you a tale of complete and total tragedy on behalf of one Young Jamie Vernon. Usurper to Brian Redban, Jamie is the ever silent professional to Joe Rogan: a media legend and defining voice of the 2010s, Jamie sits forever in Joe Rogans shadow, laboring for the show.

But how much does Joe Rogan pay him for his services as a producer? The figures seem to vary depending on the source. According to TheThings, estimates of Vernon's salary sits between $125,000 to $150,000 annually. Meanwhile, CelebNewsUpdates estimates a higher figure of $200,000.

Another website, Celebrity, mirrors the estimates that TheThings proposed, suggesting the same salary range of $125,000 to $150,000. Unfortunately, for those who are curious for a more concrete figure, there is no solid number as Jamie Vernon has never revealed how much he earns as JRE's producer.

But, given the lack of disputes between him and Joe Rogan, the pair's friendship of almost seven years, and the past praise Joe Rogan has had for 'Young Jamie,' it should come as no surprise that the natural assumption is that Vernon is well-paid.

What are some of Jamie Vernon's most memorable moments on the podcast?

While Jamie Vernon has been part of far too many episodes to count, with too many moments to distinguish from others, a few stand out. For example, he witnessed Joe Rogan's reaction after the color commentator tried smelling salts for the first time. Vernon himself tried them, recoiling and coughing in response.

He was also directly involved in one of the podcaster's CNN-related blunders. When Rogan sought to prove a point that mainstream media outlets like CNN wouldn't cover the ongoing protests in Israel and France, he requested that Vernon check their website to confirm. To his surprise, they were covering it.