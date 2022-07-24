Watch: When Joe Rogan was taken aback after trying smelling salts for the first time

During episode #1731 of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian Theo Von and UFC commentator Joe Rogan tried their hand at smelling salts. Both were taken aback after inhaling the chemical stimulant for the first time.

The podcast guest tried the salt first. Just a whiff of the compound and Von was squirming around in his seat. Moments later, Rogan smelled the ammonium inhalant. His reaction was the same as his guest's.

A clearly uncomfortable Rogan said:

"Oh my god. Holy sh*t. Oh my god. That's stunning, I would've never imagined."

The UFC commentator revealed that it was strongman Rob Kearney who initially made him aware of the salt. Rogan further explained that power lifters use the component just before they lift.

Listen to the full JRE episode below:

JRE producer Jamie Vernon also tried taking a whiff. In the espiosde, 'Young Jamie' can be heard coughing in the background after trying the salts. Rogan has also made other guests on his show try the compound.

In another episode of the podcast, Rogan's fellow comedians Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand and Shane Gillis tried the salts. It's safe to say that none of them could handle the experience too well.

Shaffir even jumped out of his seat once he smelled the compound.

Watch JRE guests try smelling salts below:

Joe Rogan on why powerlifters use smelling salts

In episode #1841 of JRE, Joe Rogan explained to former producer Brian Redban that powerlifters use smelling salts to fire up their central nervous system before lifting:

"You take a smell and you're like how the f**k are they selling this [smelling salts]. Everybody who tries it gets shocked. I guess what they do is they do the smelling salts to jack up their central nervous systems and then they lift it."

Watch the full JRE clip below:

During the episode, Redban also tried the ammonia inhaler. Just as the smell struck, he started twirling around in his seat.

Many athletes are known to use smelling salts to get the most out of their abilities. Smelling salts, also known as ammonia inhalers, are known to increase blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels and even optimize brain activity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far