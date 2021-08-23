How much did Joe Rogan pay for his house in Austin?

Joe Rogan paid a whopping $14.4 Million for the mansion he bought last year in Austin, Texas, reported Work and Money.

The renowned podcast host and UFC commentator used to reside in his California mansion, which he listed shortly after he shelled out over $14 million for his luxurious Austin property. The price tag that he put upon his Bell Canyon house was $3.2 million.

Rogan's new mansion is spread across 11,000 square feet, compared to his 7,600-square-foot house in California.

It comes with eight swanky bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Work and Money reported that the multi-million dollar property was restructured into an "Asian-inspired modern mansion" from a "Tuscan-style" mansion.

Take a look at some of the photos of the house:

While there was no sign of a gym in Rogan's house when the pictures first surfaced last year, it's only fair to assume that the 54-year-old has built one now. Plus, the highly-popular sauna room that he can occasionally be seen using in his Instagram videos.

How much did Joe Rogan get from his Spotify deal?

In February last year, Joe Rogan officially worked out a deal with Swedish audio streaming app, Spotify, that saw him pocket a massive $100 million. It was only after this landmark deal that Rogan decided to move to Austin and potentially save a good deal of taxes.

Initially, there were rumors about Spotify censoring some of the episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, for which the Swedish giant company received a ton of flak from fans.

However, in March earlier this year, Joe Rogan made it clear that he hasn't faced the issue of censorship with Spotify.

"A lot of people are like, 'they're telling Joe Rogan what he can and can't do.' They're not. They don't give a f**k man. They haven't given me a hard time at all. There were a few episodes they didn't want on their platform, I was like 'okay, I don't care'," Joe Rogan told fellow comedian Fahim Anwar.

