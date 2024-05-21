How much do Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 tickets cost? Price Details & Schedule

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will settle their bad blood this weekend and there are still chances to see this spectacle in person. The sequel affair is set to go down at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 ticket prices range depending on what you're looking for in terms of vantage point or price range. A ticket for The Gallery package costs 240 pounds per person.

For the black and white lounge package, 149 pounds will get you seated in that premium spot of that arena. A ticket for The Mixer package will run you for 300 pounds apiece. The Shared Suite experience for this super lightweight clash at 264 pounds a pop.

Per Ticketmaster, Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 details also include Section A and E tickets for 263 pounds. Section BL 106 go for 134 pounds apiece, Section BL 107 as well as 103 for 92 pounds a pop, and BL 217 for 84 pounds a ticket. The cheapest ticket at present is 28 pounds a ticket for BL 323 with several slightly higher increments still available.

Check the promoter of this bout discussing the machinations of the matchup below:

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 Schedule

The native of the United Kingdom will headline this big domestic clash vs Jack Catterall at 5:30 PM Eastern time. Meanwhile, the overall event is set to kick off at 2 PM ET.

Emmanuel Buttigieg will be up against Anas Isarti, while Giorgio Visioli lock horns against Sergio Odabai. The pugilistic proceedings also have a middleweight matchup set to go down as George Liddard vs Graham McCormack will step into the ring.

Gary Cully and Francesco Patera test their skills against one another in lightweight action as part of this event. Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson in welterweight action as well as Cheavon Clarke versus Elis Zorro for the vacant British cruiserweight title are locked in for this weekend's Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 DAZN-broadcasted card.

