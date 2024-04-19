Paige VanZant fight leak by DAZN disappoints Elle Brooke - "Feel like everyone just found out I was pregnant"

Elle Brooke recently voiced her frustration following the unexpected revelation by DAZN of her upcoming boxing bout against Paige VanZant.

During Thursday's DAZN broadcast of the pre-fight press conference for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia bout, an intriguing development unfolded. The 'L-Band' graphic inadvertently unveiled that Brooke is slated to square off against the former UFC strawweight fighter at the upcoming Misfits Boxing X Series 15 event on May 25.

In response to the leak, Misfits promoter Mams Taylor took to X to denounce the situation as "Absolutely f**king moronic." Brooke swiftly replied, "Fake news," though she later opted to delete her comment.

The 26-year-old OnlyF*ns model subsequently shared that the accidental disclosure of the fight caught her completely off guard:

"Feel like everyone just found out I was pregnant before I did."

She added:

"Just to clarify, I am not pregnant. Just referring to incompetent people leaking sh*t early."

Brooke has risen as a prominent figure in the influencer boxing realm, her fame initially sparked by the humorous short videos she shared on TikTok. With a staggering 2.3 million followers before her ban from the platform last November, she captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

Despite her limited experience in the squared circle, Brooke has made an impressive entrance into the world of boxing, with a record of 4-1 since her debut in July 2022. Her most recent achievement includes a third-round knockout victory over Aj Bunker in January.

Meanwhile, '12 Gauge' has been absent from any mixed martial arts competition since enduring consecutive losses in BKFC nearly three years ago. Despite initially intending to make a comeback in August 2022, VanZant's scheduled bout against Charisa Sigala was canceled just days before the event.

When Ebanie Bridges applauded Elle Brooke's dedication to boxing

Former IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has been actively engaged in training and mentoring Elle Brooke from the beginning of her boxing journey.

During an appearance on the NOCONTEXTSPORT podcast last August, 'Blonde Bomber' shared her admiration for Brooke and offered insights into her potential in the world of boxing:

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything... She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates... Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She'd be better than some of the pros that you see."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (34:48):