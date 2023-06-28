"I was s***ing myself" - OnlyF*ns boxer Elle Brooke had imagined the viral Piers Morgan interview would go very differently 

Elle Brooke, a renowned OnlyF*ns star, could not have foreseen the immense viral success of her interview with Piers Morgan would achieve. Brooke recently reflected on the experience, admitting that she was incredibly nervous and apprehensive about going for the interview, perceiving it as a potential lion's den.

By now, it is widely known that Brooke harbored aspirations beyond her current career path as an adult content creator, initially contemplating a future as a lawyer. The 25-year-old saw the career path as means for securing a financially rewarding future, but as fate would have it, Brooke's life went in a different direction.

About four years ago, Elle Brooke dabbled in the world of Snapchat Premium, a paid platform for sharing sexually explicit content. During that time, she met a woman, who made a whopping $10,000 per month on OnlyF*ns, and from that point forward, her career trajectory took a significant turn.

When Elle Brooke was approached for 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', she knew that she was in for a tough time, fully aware that engaging in a political debate with Morgan, a seasoned expert in that realm, would be no easy feat.

Despite her initial trepidation, the interview with Piers Morgan ended up being a defining career moment for Elle Brooke. Clips of their interaction have gone viral on social media, with many fans applauding how she handled the interview with grace and confidence. Speaking about how she imagined the conversation would go very differently in an interview with The Independent, Brooke stated:

"When I was asked to be interviewed by Piers Morgan for TalkTV, I originally thought it was going to be a political debate. I was s***ing myself, because I knew that he was way smarter at politics than me. I knew that I couldn’t argue with Piers, but I knew to be sarky and funny and witty was the only way that I was going to leave unscathed – which is exactly what I did. It couldn’t have gone any better."

Elle Brooke talks about the misconceptions surrounding adult industry content creators

OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke is determined to clear up any misunderstandings that people may have about her chosen line of profession. She claims that being an adult content creator comes with its own set of challenges, including the hustle behind marketing the content and combating hate comments.

Despite the stereotype that s*x workers are inept, many of them are highly qualified with advanced degrees and make smart financial investments. Speaking about the common misconceptions surrounding adult industry workers in the aforementioned interview, Elle Brooke stated:

"There are loads of misconceptions about OnlyFans models. People think it’s easy money, but taking pictures and posting them to OnlyFans is the easiest part. It’s the marketing, it’s the hustle, and it’s the hate comments that come with it that make it difficult."

She added:

"A lot of people think that women who do OnlyFans are stupid as well, but if you could only see the amount of money these women make, the things they’re doing with their lives, what they’re investing their money in, and the way they’re changing their lives. They’re not stupid and a lot of them have degrees."

