"Men are jealous" - Elle Brooke says envy for money and success makes men like Piers Morgan go after OnlyF*ns stars

Elle Brooke caused a stir on social media with her controversial statements in a viral interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, the OnlyF*ns star was questioned about her past aspirations to become a lawyer before committing fully to the adult content industry.

However, it was Brooke's clever retort to a question about her future children's perception of her chosen profession that garnered significant attention. Unfazed by the challenging question, Brooke responded with unwavering confidence, "They can cry in a Ferrari."

Needless to say, the interview with Morgan has gone viral, racking up more than 50 million views on Twitter alone, as netizens applaud Elle Brooke for her facetious remark. On the other hand, several fans criticized Morgan's line of questioning, labeling it as "misogynistic".

In a recent interview with The Independent, Elle Brooke discussed the misconceptions surrounding OnlyF*ns models, stressing that the process is not as easy as people perceive it to be. While it's easy to create an account and post content, the actual work lies in marketing the content, building a fanbase with solid engagement, and dealing with hate comments.

She further asserted that contrary to popular belief that models in the OnlyF*ns business lack intelligence, they are well educated, making astute financial decisions, and positively transforming their lives. The 25-year-old unabashedly claimed that the adult industry is skewed in favor of women, which she claims makes men envious. According to Brooke:

"The sex work industry is one where women make the majority of money, and I believe that men are jealous. For example, if a man has had sex with a large number of people, and a woman has exactly the same body count, it’s the girl who gets sl*t-shamed. Men can get away with a lot of things women can’t, and unfortunately, that’s just how society works."

Elle Brooke claims several female fans reached out to her following the viral interview with Piers Morgan

In the aforementioned interview with The Independent, Elle Brooke claimed that she expected a political debate when she was approached for the interview with Piers Morgan. She admitted that considering Morgan's competence in the political realm, she expected a tough time debating with the English broadcaster.

In light of the questions Morgan ended up asking, however, Brooke emphasized that Morgan's concerns, which included speculations about the possibility of bullying her future children might face, were not out of the ordinary for adult industry workers. Nevertheless, Brooke claims that she received an outpour of supporting messages from female fans, stating:

"Luckily, I’ve had so many female fans reach out to me since my interview with Piers Morgan went viral, and that means so much to me. I stood up against him, I held my own, and he couldn’t make me look stupid. In fact, I made him look stupid."

