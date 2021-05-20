"How much for the lion cub?"- Conor McGregor has an interesting question for LeBron James following their Forbes success

Conor McGregor sent a message to LeBron James after both men ended up in the Top 5 of Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Athletes list. Taking to Instagram, McGregor shared fanart of himself with the other four athletes who compiled the Top 5 of the Richest Athletes list.

In the image, Conor McGregor can be seen celebrating with his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. James, meanwhile, is celebrating his achievement with a lion cub in his arms.

McGregor asked the LA Lakers star how much he would need to sell the lion cub, via the caption of the image.

Conor McGregor recently made history by topping Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes. The Irishman was also joined on the list by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The two football stars, along with Dak Prescott, made up the rest of the Top 5 of the list. The likes of Neymar Jr., Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady and Kevin Durant also ended up in the Top 10.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor is definitely having the time of his life in terms of making money and banking on some of the biggest paydays of his career. However, the Irishman has been unsuccessful in his UFC career as of late.

At UFC 257, the former UFC lightweight champion was beaten by Dustin Poirier in a rematch between the two men. 'The Diamond' finished McGregor inside the second round of the bout, getting his hand raised after a brutal TKO finish.

Conor McGregor will have a chance to avenge his latest loss. At the UFC 264 pay-per-view on July 10th, the Irishman will aim to end his rivalry with Poirier on a winning note. The two men will square-off for the third time and McGregor has promised to put together a masterclass upon his return to the octagon.

UFC 264 will mark the organization's return to the T-Mobile Arena, as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to welcome fans back into attendance in Las Vegas, Nevada.