How much does Mackenzie Dern earn per fight?

Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women's MMA. Having made her promotional debut in early 2018, the UFC strawweight has already fought ten times under its banner. Her UFC fights have also largely contributed to the Brazilian's growing wealth.

The amount of money that Mackenzie Dern earns per fight varies. Let's take a look at her recent earnings and some of the biggest paydays in her promotional career so far.

For her latest UFC Vegas 61 headliner against Yan Xiaonan, Dern reportedly earned $100,000. In her previous outing against Tecia Torres in April 2022, Dern earned an estimated $65,000 (guaranteed purse of $60,000 and endorsements worth $5,000).

Dern's biggest payday came at UFC Fight Night 194 which she headlined against Marina Rodriguez. The Brazilian walked away with an estimated $126,000: base salary of $70,000, 'Fight of the Night' bonus of $50,000, and endorsements worth $6,000.

Mackenzie Dern praises Yan Xiaonan after close decision loss at UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern hit yet another setback against Yan Xiaonan in her headliner clash at UFC Vegas 61 last Saturday. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist had trouble keeping the fight to the ground throughout their five-round battle. Dern dominated positions but was unable to secure a finish against a game opponent who continued to fend off her tenacious submission attempts.

The No.6 strawweight contender shined on the feet and narrowly won the contest with a majority decision. In a post-fight interview with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, the Brazilian praised the Chinese standout for her performance. Here's what Deern said:

"My goal was if I got it to the ground I should be finishing it, you know. I have the best jiu-jitsu I believe, in the women's division, so I had a lot of opportunities to finish and she was just a better fighter than me."

Catch Mackenzie Dern's post-fight interview with ESPN MMA below:

Dern suffered her second defeat in her last three fights with her latest outing against Yan. The Brazilian entered the bout as a No. 5-ranked contender and is unlikely to drop far down the divisional rankings after a competitive battle.

