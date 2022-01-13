How much money did Conor McGregor make in 2021?

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star the world of MMA has ever seen. Known for setting pay-per-view records, 'The Notorious' is also one of the highest paid athletes across all sports.

According to Forbes, Conor McGregor earned a total of $180 million in 2021 before his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier back in July. The Irishman's massive earnings saw him top the Forbes list of highest paid athletes of the year.

McGregor is said to have earned roughly $23 million in his trilogy fight against Poirier as per MMA Salaries. Including earnings from his trilogy against 'The Diamond', the Irishman would have taken home a whopping $203 million in the 2021 calendar year.

Moreover, 'The Notorious' was recently named as the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021. According to a report published by OBLG.com, McGregor made a total of $8,695,652 per minute (in-cage activity).

However, it is worth noting that these figures have only taken his second fight with Poirier into consideration. If his earnings from the trilogy against 'The Diamond' were also included, the figures would rise significantly.

Conor McGregor is confident he will become a billionaire by 35

Conor McGregor has talked about becoming a billionaire multiple times in the past. For a man who has arguably achieved everything in the sport of MMA, becoming a billionaire seems like the only box left to check.

McGregor currently has a networth of roughly $200 million. However, the former double champion is confident he will become a billionaire by the age of 35. Ahead of his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, the Irishman was asked to predict how long it will take for him to become a billionaire, to which he replied:

"By the time I'm 35, I'm 32 now."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc After topping the Forbes list for sportspeople, Conor McGregor predicts that he'll be a billionaire by 35. After topping the Forbes list for sportspeople, Conor McGregor predicts that he'll be a billionaire by 35. https://t.co/JYbiCCoxyw

As of now, McGregor is 33 years old, which leaves him with roughly two more years to accomplish his goal of becoming a billionaire by the age of 35. It seems like the Irishman still has a lot of ground to cover to make his goal come to fruition.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, if 'The Notorious' can manage to get back on a winning streak and continue to put on exciting performances for the fans, there won't be much to stop him from achieving his goal.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by David Andrew