How much money did Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264?

Dustin Poirier pocketed perhaps one of the biggest wins of his MMA career last night. The Louisiana native was declared the victor of his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 264 after the Irishman injured his own foot at the end of round one.

Despite the indefinite conclusion to the epic rivalry, both combatants reportedly took home hefty paychecks.

According to a report by The Sports Daily, Dustin Poirier made a whopping $1,021,000 for his win at UFC 264. This estimated payout includes an appearance fee of $1,000,000 and a fight week incentive pay of $21,000.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is said to have made $5,011,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay) for his fourth UFC lightweight outing last night. McGregor's lesser 'fight week incentive pay' compared to Poirier could be due to his non-compliance with the UFC's media obligations and outfitting requirements.

It is to be noted that the aforementioned payout numbers aren't official UFC 264 compensation figures as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) doesn't release fighter pay information. Additionally, the actual payout for both fighters will be much higher owing to the pay-per-view share each fighter will receive.

UFC president Dana White revealed in the post-fight presser that UFC 264 would likely cross 1.7 million in PPV buys.

White says #UFC264 was over 1.2 million PPV buys as of 8 p.m. Just in the United States. White predicts it’ll end up between 1.7 and 1.8 million buys. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier skipped his title shot to fight Conor McGregor for a bigger payday

Following the stellar TKO finish over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier could have fought for the vacant lightweight throne. However, the number one-ranked fighter chose to compete in the rubber match with the Irishman instead. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto in the build-up to UFC 264, Poirier elaborated on halting his title aspirations for the massive Conor McGregor trilogy paycheck.

"I don’t know how much you want to get into the actual contractual stuff with this, but me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t have gotten pay-per-view (points)," said Dustin Poirier. "I would’ve gotten a base salary [for the vacant title fight] of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense."

