How much money will Conor McGregor make tonight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264? (10th July 2021)

The third installment in the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier saga is set to go down at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 264 fight purses will be disclosed only after the event. However, based on Conor McGregor's previous career earnings, one can estimate the amount he will make from the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight.

For their last encounter at UFC 257, Conor McGregor reportedly made $3.04 million, while Dustin Poirier made $830,000. The figures are exclusive of pay-per-view bonuses and inclusive of show money, sponsorship bonuses, and in the case of Dustin Poirier, the Performance of the Night bonus.

According to an Independent report, Conor McGregor made around $5 million with the pay-per-view cut added.

Taking into account these figures, SportingFree has speculated that Conor McGregor will take home a guaranteed purse of $3 million and an overall check of $10 million for facing Dustin Poirier for the third time. Dustin Poirier's payday is expected to be around $1 million, exclusive of PPV cuts.

Conor McGregor's biggest payday

UFC 264 is likely to be the biggest promotional payday for both the fighters, and rightfully so, given the much-hyped nature of the fight. However, it would certainly not be the biggest payday Conor McGregor has personally seen.

'The Notorious' received a guaranteed paycheck of $30 million for facing Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 money fight. According to a report by Forbes, he took home a sum of around $85 million in total, which is by far the most Conor McGregor has made in competition.

The Irishman recently topped the 2021 list of Forbes' highest-paid athletes for the first time, beating the likes of soccer megastars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Before this, he came closest in 2017 because of the massive payday from the Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

Conor McGregor managed to rake in $180 million in the 12 months considered by Forbes. Around $150 million came from the $600 million majority stake sale of his premium Irish whiskey company, Proper Twelve.

