What is the price of a giga yacht and does Conor McGregor own one?

Giga yachts can cost anything between $200 million to $800 million, depending on the size and the variety of features. Conor McGregor does not own a giga yacht as of yet.

However, the Irishman is the proud owner of multiple luxury vehicles, and a couple of them, as we know, are meant for water.

Luxury yachts are divided into separate categories depending on their hull size and other additional amenities. Yachts ranging between 130ft (40m) and 195ft (60m) are usually referred to as superyachts. Those above 195 ft (60m) can be considered mega yachts, and yachts over 295ft (90m) can be called giga yachts.

Italian shipbuilding company Benetti has a range of giga yachts with sizes between 295ft (90m) and 350ft (107m).

Australian business tycoon and yacht enthusiast James Packer purchased Benetti's then-new 350ft (107m) giga yacht for around $200 million, as per Robb Report.

Currently, the largest yacht in the world is the Azzam Superyacht manufactured by German shipbuilder Lurssen. It is owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Sized 590ft (180m), Azzam reportedly had a construction cost of more than $600m.

A work-in-progress venture called Project Valkyrie is reportedly going to build the largest yacht in existence. Designed by Chulhun Park in collaboration with American yacht brand Palmer Johnson, the vessel will measure 750ft (229m) with accommodations for 52 guests and 92 crew members and will reportedly cost $775-$800 million.

Does Conor McGregor own a giga yacht?

UFC megastar Conor McGregor went on a rant about his yachts on Twitter earlier today. The Irishman spoke and posted videos of the two yachts he owns - a 150ft (45m) triple-deck Prestige 750 superyacht and a Lamborghini 63 speed yacht that he purchased recently.

I have two yachts. A triple deck 150foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on. https://t.co/SHDhnbI6fn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Replying to a fan, Conor McGregor clarified the different types of yachts and the ones he currently owns.

A nice sport yacht! There’s sport yachts (my lambo). Super yachts (my other one) then up from this is mega yachts and up again then is giga yacht. People here will usually have shadow yachts alongside to carry the toys. Choppers, cigarette boats, jet skis, dune buggies etc https://t.co/NqnkVbBDHE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

When a fan suggested that he would not be able to afford a giga yacht right now, Conor McGregor agreed but also said that might change in the future. However, he also pointed out that he used a giga yacht for his grand arrival at Fight Island for UFC 257 and felt they were too large for his preference.

For now, sure. But not forever. That said I rolled into fight island on the giga yacht, there are pros and cons to them. They’re almost too big. Marinas can’t house them so they are kept at anchor. I like the marina vibe so I think i will go to 70-80 metre max and chill then lol https://t.co/3ZOXv833rO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

The tweet implies that Conor McGregor does not own a giga yacht yet, but might have plans to purchase one in the future. It also hints at the possibility that the yacht he used ahead of his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier and posted pictures from was chartered.

Superyacht Times reports the sea vessel to be Moonlight II, built by Neorion in 2005 and once owned by renowned yacht collector Andreas Liveras. Her current owner reportedly has her active on the Middle-Eastern yacht rental market, where Conor McGregor hired her to arrive on Fight Island in style.

