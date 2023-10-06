How much of PRIME does Logan Paul own? Business partnership with KSI explained

Launched in January 2022 by Logan Paul and KSI, energy drink company PRIME has taken the global markets by storm. In its first year, the hydration company registered retail sales of $250 million.

According to KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, the sports drink company may be worth an unfathomable $8-10 billion. If these figures are accurate, PRIME is among the biggest influencer-driven businesses of all time.

Per a report by CooPWB, Logan Paul and KSI own a 20% stake in the company each. However, this would make both Paul and 'JJ' billionaires, if Taylor's estimations are accurate.

Yet, 'The Maverick's' net worth is pegged closer to $275 million by various websites.

Additionally, the social media stars most likely don't own a majority share in the company. Per a report by Food Republic, Kentucky-based Congo Brands is most likely the controlling benefactor of the sports hydration giant.

PRIME offers plenty of flavors and markets itself as a low-calorie, zero-sugar product. As a result, the hydration brand sponsors prominent athletes and sports organizations including soccer star Erling Haaland as well as the world's largest MMA promotion, the UFC.

Logan Paul is slated to face Dillon Danis in the co-headliner of Misfits Boxing's - 'The Prime card' on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

Logan Paul wants to make PRIME a legacy brand

It seems like Logan Paul is with PRIME for the long haul. The social media superstar believes that the sports drink has the potential to be a legacy brand like Gatorade.

During a recent segment of BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Maverick' shared his immense loyalty to the brand while reasoning why such high ambitions are within the realm of possibility for PRIME:

"I always wanted to have and retain ownership of PRIME, even if it's a little bit. I really feel like this company is my baby, and I really think it's a great company, and I'd love to ride with it for the rest of my life. I'd love for it to become a legacy brand. Like why can't this be the next Gatorade? "

He added:

"Like Gatorade is so f*****g archaic, and our thesis was to create a better-for-you beverage. We did it, we were right, people bought it... There is no reason you should be drinking a 150-plus-calorie drink with twenty-seven grams of sugar if you want to hydrate."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (26:42):