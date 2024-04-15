How much is Ryan Garcia making against Devin Haney? Massive potential payout speculated by Oscar De La Hoya

Ryan Garcia is seemingly set to secure a massive payday in his upcoming fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The highly-anticipated grudge match, which will have Haney's WBC title at stake, is booked to take place on April 20, 2024. Garcia (24-1 professional boxing) is considered to be one of the most popular boxers in the world today. On the other hand, Haney (31-0) is heralded as one of the most technically proficient pugilists.

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia payouts have been a hot-button topic as of late, given the magnitude of the matchup. Generally, the cumulative payout an athlete receives for a given fight tends to be higher than the publicly disclosed official figures. The cohesive sum they earn from a matchup could include sponsorship payouts, pay-per-view points, backstage bonuses, and more.

On that note, Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, provided an estimate of how much the 25-year-old could get paid for his fight against Haney. The boxing legend suggested that 'KingRy' has been making $30 million for each of his recent fights.

It's believed that Garcia took home a $30-million payday for his match against Gervonta Davis in April 2023 even though Davis beat him via seventh-round KO.

As reported by boxingnews247.com earlier this year, Oscar De La Hoya spoke to DAZN Boxing and predicted a $30-million payout for 'KingRy' in the Haney matchup. 'The Golden Boy' noted that Garcia's payouts would increase exponentially if he beats 'The Dream.' De La Hoya stated:

"Ryan Garcia, without a world title, is now making $30 million. He's probably going to make the same with Devin Haney here ... If he wins, he's probably going to double that. Ryan Garcia, he has the opportunity of becoming one of the biggest athletes on the face of this earth, winning this fight. That's how much is on the line."

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia purses: When 'KingRy' demanded 'The Dream' to be grateful for lucrative payday

Speaking to Boxing Scene in 2023, Ryan Garcia sounded off on Devin Haney's supposed lack of star power. 'KingRy' indicated that Haney can't sell enough pay-per-views without a big-name opponent.

Furthermore, Garcia insinuated that 'The Dream' specifically needs him to sell pay-per-views and would be unable to notch lucrative payouts when he goes back to fighting other opponents. He implied that most other boxers need him to make intriguing fights and secure substantial paydays.

'KingRy' jibed that Haney likes money and does, therefore, need him and must be grateful toward him. Moreover, Garcia hinted that Haney's payout could be around $30 million for their clash inside the squared circle. The boxing superstar, who's been rumored to be making much more than $30 million himself for that fight, said:

"He [Haney] should be thanking me. I just blessed him with around $30 million."

Poll : Does Ryan Garcia deserve the payout that's being estimated? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion