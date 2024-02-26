"Sacrificing his record to get the bag" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia reportedly set to make $100 million from boxing after Devin Haney fight

Boxing fans have been reacting to reports that suggest Ryan Garcia is set to have earned over $100 million from his boxing career after facing Devin Haney.

Their bout was announced earlier this month and is set to take place on April 20 in Las Vegas for the WBC super lightweight title. Garcia heads into the fight having bounced back from his loss to Gervonta Davis last year. He faced Oscar Duarte and finished the fight in style by putting him away in the eighth round.

Meanwhile, Haney recently become a two-weight world champion when he defeated Regis Prograis via unanimous decision. The win not only extended his record to 31-0, but he is also now viewed as the best active lightweight in the world by ESPN.

The announcement of their fight surprised fans, with many expecting it to be a routine victory for 'The Dream.' However, with the latest reports of their potential fight purse, some fans are no longer suprised 'King Ryan' sought out the clash against Haney.

Per @HappyPunch on X, Garcia's career earnings after facing Haney are expected to exceed $100 million. This makes their bout in April far and away the most lucrative fight of both of their careers. Reacting to the news, one fan wrote:

"He’s sacrificing his record to get the bag, respect🫡"

Another fan wrote:

"I ain’t mad at him!"

One fan said:

"Haney is the a side"

Another fan added:

"Dangggggg win lose 100 million"

X user @zeke413 wrote:

"Now I see why he popping his sh*t"

Ryan Garcia calls for MMA bout against Sean O'Malley

Ryan Garcia appears to be interested in stepping into the UFC's octagon after calling out bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

'King Ryan' and 'Sugar' have been at war with one another for a number of months, with both men confident of stepping into the others discipline and picking up a victory.

Whilst no progress was made towards a potential boxing bout, Garcia has fueled the fire of a potential octagon clash instead by calling his shot to face O'Malley. He tweeted:

"I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC, that’s it, but Dana [White], you’d have to cut me that real check."

O'Malley then responded to Garcia's call out, sending back a stern warning to the boxing star. He said:

"Brother I KILL YOU within minutes."

