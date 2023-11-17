How much is Shakur Stevenson getting paid to fight Edwin de los Santos? Boxer's estimated fight purse discussed

Shakur Stevenson is going up against Edwin de los Santos in the headliner of a Top Rank boxing card on November 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two pugilists will go head-to-head in a 12-round contest for the vacant WBC lightweight world title.

'Sugar' previously held the WBO featherweight and junior lightweight titles and will aim to win a title in a third division against de los Santos. Stevenson is coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over Shuichiro Yoshino back in April, which also marked his lightweight debut. He has a perfect boxing record of 20-0.

While Stevenson was initially meant to fight Frank Martin, 'The Ghost' pulled out of the fight after being sent the contract. It seems Martin's team refused to accept the terms of the contract. Martin was reportedly set to make $1 million for the bout.

While it's unclear how much Shakur Stevenson will be taking home for his fight against Edwin de los Santos, it's safe to assume the 26-year-old American will make between $3 million and $4 million.

Given that 'Sugar' reportedly made $3 million for his last fight against Shuichiro Yoshino, it will be unsurprising to see him take home a slightly bigger paycheck this time around. Stevenson's win over Robson Conceicao before Yoshino also earned him $3 million, albeit he had to forfeit $150,000 to his opponent due to missing weight.

Shakur Stevenson speaks about his Puerto Rican heritage

While Shakur Stevenson is one of America's most exciting boxers to watch out for, the 26-year-old has a Puerto Rican connection through his biological father. A native of New Jersey, Stevenson spent his life in mainland America and is the oldest of nine siblings raised by his mother and stepfather.

While 'Sugar' is aware of his Puerto Rican heritage, he's always proudly represented the Star-Spangled Banner as a boxer. He also carried the US flag at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

In an interview with Tha Boxing Voice, Shakur Stevenson discussed his Puerto Rican heritage and revealed that while his biological father passed away, he has a family living in the Caribbean islands who still support his journey. He said:

"Yeah, my father is Puerto Rican, but he's dead now. I didn't get to really connect with him on that type of level, he wasn't really in my life. But, you know, I've got a Puerto Rican brother and sister, they'll be at [my fights] too."

