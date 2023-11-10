How much are UFC 295 co-headliners Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich getting paid for upcoming interim title fight?

Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich look set to earn the biggest payday of their careers when they face off at UFC 295 this weekend.

The two heavyweights will meet inside the octagon in New York at Madison Square Garden on November 11. They'll face off for the interim heavyweight title. The bout was put together on just two weeks notice, following Jon Jones' cancelled main-event bout against Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall is heading into just his second fight after recovering from the ACL and MCL injury he suffered during his bout against Curtis Blaydes last year. He returned to action this July, finishing Marcin Tybura in the first-round.

Pavlovich, the Russian heavy-hitter, has looked inpenetrable since losing his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem. The 31-year-old has picked up the victory in all six of his following fights and finished every opponent in the first-round.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash this weekend, fans have been wondering how Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich are being compensated for stepping up to face one another on short notice.

Per The Sports Daily, both Pavlovich and Aspinall are potentially set to rake in the biggest earnings of their careers so far. With the use of previously disclosed figures, it has been predicted that the two heavyweights will take home $256,000 for their co-main event clash.

That figure is also expected to rise due to pay-per-view sales and performance bonuses, as well as Dana White's famous locker room bonuses.

Tom Aspinall says he's “just fine" with interim title shot at UFC 295, but target remains Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall recently gave his thoughts on his interim title fight at UFC 295, as well as lay out his future in regards to facing Jon Jones.

During UFC 295's media day this week, Aspinall was asked his thoughts on taking a title fight on just two weeks notice. The British fighter stated that he is happy with the bout being for the interim heavyweight title, but admitted he still has one eye on facing 'Bones' down the road. He said:

"I'm just fine with the interim [heavyweight championship], I'm not too bothered. It'll all work itself out, I'm sure...But as far as it's for the interim title or the vacant title, doesn't really bother me too much."

In regards to fighting Jones, Aspinall added:

"Absolutely love his [Jon Jones'] game, massive fan of his...I'd love to fight Jon Jones, I've said that all along. It's not disrespect to Jon Jones, I couldn't respect him more like, what he's done in the sport and stuff. Yeah, I'd like to fight Jon Jones after this for sure."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments here:

Expand Tweet