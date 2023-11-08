Tom Aspinall says he’s “just fine with interim” title shot opportunity at UFC 295, but true target remains Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on his upcoming interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich this Saturday at UFC 295 and noted that he still has his sights set on reigning champion, Jon Jones.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 295, the surging heavyweight contender shared his thoughts on receiving a short-notice opportunity to fight for the interim heavyweight championship. He mentioned that he is content with the bout regardless of the fact that it's for an interim title, rather than a vacant undisputed title.

He said:

"I'm just fine with the interim [heavyweight championship], I'm not too bothered. It'll all work itself out, I'm sure...But as far as it's for the interim title or the vacant title, doesn't really bother me too much."

Expand Tweet

Tom Aspinall also added that he has a great deal of respect for reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and is hopeful that their paths will eventually cross inside the octagon. He mentioned that he is still targeting a bout against 'Bones' and hopes that winning the interim heavyweight championship will make that fight a reality, saying:

"Absolutely love his [Jon Jones'] game, massive fan of his...I'd love to fight Jon Jones, I've said that all along. It's not disrespect to Jon Jones, I couldn't respect him more like, what he's done in the sport and stuff. Yeah, I'd like to fight Jon Jones after this for sure."

It remains to be seen whether Tom Aspinall will fight Jon Jones in the future as it appears as though the promotion still plans to book Jones vs. Stipe Miocic when he returns from his injury.

Michael Bisping predicts Tom Aspinall will become UFC heavyweight champion

Michael Bisping recently predicted what he believes will transpire in the co-main event bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich this Saturday at UFC 295.

While speaking to TNT Sports, the UFC Hall of Famer brought up that he believes his fellow countryman will make quick work of Pavlovich and become the interim heavyweight champion. He mentioned that the future is bright for the 30-year old and added that he believes Aspinall has the tools to defeat Jon Jones, saying:

"I do believe he beats him [Sergei Pavlovich]. I believe he makes it look relatively easy...I think he beats him. I think he beats Jon Jones if that comes up, and I think he dominates the heavyweight division for quite some time, and he will retire as the greatest heavyweight champion that the UFC has ever seen."

Expand Tweet