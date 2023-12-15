How much do UFC 296 tickets cost and how to buy them? Price for watching Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington live in Las Vegas

UFC 296 is being viewed as one of the most high-profile combat sports cards of 2023. It marks the UFC's final pay-per-view of this year.

It'll be headlined by a UFC welterweight title matchup between reigning champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington. As of this time, tickets to the event are still available.

The MMA event will transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on December 16, 2023. The Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington ticket availability is expected to last for a limited time, as the event is fast approaching.

The T-Mobile Arena's website via AXS still has tickets available for the event, with the price range being around $350 to $3,000. Additionally, as per Viagogo, the Edwards vs. Covington ticket price is in the following range: $233-300, $300-358, $358-2,558, $2,558-11,496, and $11,496-plus.

The latest updates on StubHub suggest that the tickets on sale range from $210 to $13,796. Furthermore, updates on Ticketmaster indicate that the Edwards vs. Covington tickets cost around $356.56 to $2,251.44, which includes processing fees.

One ought to note that all the ticket prices are subject to change. Furthermore, the ticket prices differ on the basis of proximity to the UFC octagon and other conveniences at the arena.

Generally, the UFC gives fans the opportunity to purchase a UFC VIP experience, including perks such as reserved seats at the weigh-ins, a VIP entry to the event, meet-and-greet sessions, etc. Earlier this year, it was highlighted that UFC 296 tickets of that ilk, i.e., the VIP tickets, would cost around $1,250-$3,750.

The UFC VIP packages are usually available through links at the UFC's official website. However, it appears as though the VIP tickets for the event have already been sold out, as the website is displaying VIP tickets for other upcoming UFC events and not UFC 296.

UFC 296 ticket sales underscore star-studded event featuring a pair of title fights

To say that the event is star-studded would be an understatement, as it's been one of the most highly-anticipated ones of the year. On that note, the UFC 296 tickets selling fast and for high prices are indicative of the tremendous buzz surrounding the event.

As noted, the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington UFC welterweight title match will headline the event. Apart from that, the co-headliner has UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his belt against Brandon Royval.

The card also features Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Stephen Thompson in a long-awaited welterweight clash, the legendary Tony Ferguson's return against Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, and Josh Emmett facing grappling savant Bryce Mitchell.

