How much do UFC 298 tickets cost? Price for watching Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria live in Anaheim?

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will go to war in the main event of UFC 298, which goes down on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

This will be the UFC's second pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year following UFC 297, which took place in Toronto, Canada, last month. Given the allure of the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria bout, as well as the rest of the card, tickets for the event are definitely priced at a premium.

Tickets, however, are still available just a week out from the event. Prices range from a minimum of $255 to a maximum of $4,005. Tickets for the nosebleeds at the Honda Center, which are the rows furthest away from the octagon, are currently on sale and range between $255 and $405. The $255 seats are for those with accessibility needs and a companion. The cheapest tickets aside from those range between $320 and $380.

The middle rows range between $500 and $800, while floor seats, which are cageside seats, start at $1,000 and go all the way up to $4,005. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Viewers at home catch the early prelims and prelims on UFC Fight Pass, and will need to purchase the pay-per-view to watch the main card.

UFC 298 - What other fights besides Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria are on the card?

All eyes are on the main event at UFC 298, as Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to make the sixth defense of his featherweight strap when he welcomes surging Georgian-Spaniard Ilia Topuria to the cage.

With a win, Alexander Volkanovski could cement himself as the best to ever do it at 145 pounds, while Topuria, who represents a new generation of contenders at featherweight, will be looking to score the biggest win of his career to date.

The rest of the card is incredibly stacked as well and features a number of high-level matchups. In the co-main, a middleweight bout will see Paulo Costa face Robert Whittaker. With a win, either man could find themselves within touching distance of a title shot, so the fight could have big implications for the championship picture at 185 pounds.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Geoff Neal will take on Ian Garry in a grudge match that has become increasingly personal, given Garry's trash talk and social media antics. Neal is arguably Garry's biggest test to date and one the Irishman will be looking to pass with flying colors.

Also on the main card are Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili, who are both arguably just a win away from a title shot. With Sean O'Malley set to defend his bantamweight strap against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299, both Cejudo and Dvalishvili, with a win on the night, can cement themselves as the next in line.

Kicking off the main card will be Anthony Hernandez, who will take on the surging Roman Kopylov.

Check out the whole UFC 298 card here:

