How much do UFC 300 tickets cost and how to buy them? Full details on how to watch the massive event live in Las Vegas

The highly-anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view is fast approaching. It'll take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 13, 2024.

The landmark event will be headlined by a much-awaited UFC light heavyweight championship showdown between reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill. The card boasts two other title fights as well.

Considering the variables at play, the UFC 300 ticket prices have been in the higher range as compared to other MMA events. Presently, the AXS website lists the cost of the UFC 300 tickets in the $500-$2,500 range.

As per the UFC's official website, UFC.com, the tickets to the monumental event went on sale on Feb. 21 via the UFC Fight Club presale and on Feb. 22 via the UFC Newsletter presale. The sales were opened to the public as a whole on Feb. 23, 2024. Since then, a number of tickets have been sold for the event.

Speaking of which, the belief is that multiple ticket re-sellers would be looking to monger their purchased tickets at higher prices to those unable to purchase tickets via the T-Mobile Arena's AXS link or other official means. However, the re-sellers' ticket prices could vary and are regarded as a rather unreliable source of procuring them.

As of this writing, several tickets to the event are still available and can be bought officially (i.e., via T-Mobile Arena's AXS link). Furthermore, as per the current listings on Ticketmaster, an individual ticket price ranges from $527 to $1,889 and above. On the other hand, ticket prices on Stubhub indicate that the price of one ticket to the event could go from $375 to $3,480.

The cost of UFC 300 tickets is indicative of a star-studded fight card

The VIP tickets to the UFC 300 event could be more expensive than the aforementioned ticket prices. The ticket cost differential is based on factors such as proximity to the octagon and other conveniences/perks. Besides, many believe that the high prices are another indicator of the superlative fight card for the UFC's tricentennial numbered PPV event.

The UFC light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the show. In contrast, the co-headliner has Zhang Weili defending her UFC women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Besides, BMF champion Justin Gaethje puts his belt on the line against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in a lightweight bout.

Former PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, boxing great and former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jiri Prochazka will compete at the event.

In addition, former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, and former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will also be featured on the card.

