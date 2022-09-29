How much is the UFC worth in 2022?

According to a report by FanSided, the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC, is worth around $9-10 billion. The promotion reportedly generated a revenue of approximately $1 billion in just the first quarter of 2022.

The company also generated upwards of $1 billion during the pandemic stricken 2021. Significant sources of revenue for the company include broadcast deals, pay-per-view sales, and sponsorships. The sport of MMA has recently seen an uptick in interest from sports fans, partly due to the rise of global pay-per-view megastars like Conor McGregor.

Apparently, the Ultimate Fighting Championship was one of the few promotions to conduct stellar business in 2020, a year that saw many a sport struggling due to pandemic restrictions. In a 2020 interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White said:

"For us personally it's [2020] the best year we've ever had. It's crazy to say that but, you know, we broke just about every record we have except for the live gate record, obviously."

UFC is currently owned by the Endeavor group as they hold a 50.1% majority stake in the company. The rest 49% is split between Silver Lake Partners, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and MSD Capital.

Biggest UFC pay-per-views of 2021

2021 was one of the American MMA promotion's highest grossing years, generating around $ 1 million in revenue. Let's a look at some of the biggest pay-per-views of 2021.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

This might not surprise many, as a Conor McGregor card has always been a pay-per-view blockbuster for the company. The fight generated around 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

The card took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 21. Dustin Poirier triumphed over the Irishman in the fight with a second-round TKO.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

The third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was famous for many reasons, the Irishman's infamous leg break, his bizarre post-fight interview, etc... But the fight card also generated around 1,540,737 pay-per-view buys.

The fight, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, saw Poirier register a second win over 'The Notorious'. After McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round, the bout was declared a TKO victory for Poirier.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's light heavyweight debut against then-champion Jan Blachowicz generated 80,000 pay-per-view buys.

However, 'The Last Stylebender's' light-heavyweight title dream never came true as he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to Blachowicz. The event took place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas on March 6.

