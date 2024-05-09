How much do Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. tickets cost? Price details and schedule

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. will collide for the vacant IBF lightweight title this weekend and some are wondering how much it will cost to attend this event. Per the RAC Arena event page where the event transpires, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. tickets are still available.

Although all of the ringside VIP tickets from rows 1-7+ are purchased as well as the undercard VIP experience tickets, some can still procure a relatively last-minute seat for the fistic fireworks on May 12 via Ticketek.

For those looking to take in some pugilism in Perth, a Diamond ticket currently goes for $399.

To be there live in person for some Western Australia warfare, a Platinum ticket would run a prospective buyer for $275.

The remaining ticket tiers for Vasiliy Lomachenko versus George Kambosos Jr are Gold at $195 apiece, Silver goes for $135 a pop, and a Bronze ticket to this event would run you $65. With just days away until this massive bout, fans will need to grab tickets ASAP if they want to take in the action in person.

Check out the intense staredown between Lomachenko and Kambosos Jr. below

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr: The story of this fight

Both men are former lightweight titleholders and with Devin Haney leaving the division, it has left some championship vacancies.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a three-division world champion from featherweight to lightweight and it seems like he has more miles in his rearview than are in front of him.

Devin Haney also ties into both of these fighters with two losses of Kambosos Jr's pro career coming against the current WBC super lightweight champion. Meanwhile, Lomachenko was handed a unanimous decision loss against Haney in May 2023.

When Lomachenko was the reigning king at lightweight, he dropped his crown to Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos Jr. then took the throne from Lopez thereafter and this will mark the first time Vasiliy Lomachenko and the Australian pugilist will collide.