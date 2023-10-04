How much weight did Salt Papi lose? A look into the YouTuber's incredible journey since his boxing career began

Salt Papi has had an incredible fitness and boxing journey. He devoted himself to transforming his body for the better to make the most of his opportunity to compete for KSI's Misfits Boxing.

The popular YouTuber has posted a number of videos to his social media and YouTube channel that document his physical transformation, which is quite inspiring for others. He has been open about his weight loss and has shown the improvements he has made as a boxer.

In terms of the Filipino's weight loss, he has looked noticeably different from when he made his boxing debut until now. When Salt Papi made his debut against fellow YouTuber Halal Ham, both fighters agreed to lose weight ahead of their bout, resulting in the Filipino losing 11 lbs to get from 207 lbs to 196 lbs for the fight.

The YouTuber's weight loss has continued as he officially weighed in at 180lbs for his most recent bout against Anthony Taylor. Based on his weigh-ins and fitness journey prior to his boxing debut, Salt Papi has lost a total of 28 lbs so far up to that point.

The weight loss has continued as the YouTuber is scheduled to fight Slim Albaher for Misfits Boxing's new 165lbs championship. If he successfully makes weight for the fight, he would have lost a total of 42 lbs since the weight cut for his debut fight, which is inspiring as he proved that others can achieve their own fitness goals with hard work and commitment.

What is Salt Papi's professional boxing record?

Salt Papi has earned the respect of both fighters and fans as he has showcased his boxing skills and considerable improvement as a fighter.

The YouTuber has a professional boxing record of 2-1 that includes back-to-back knockout wins over Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner and a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Taylor. The Filipino also has an exhibition record of 1-0, as he earned a unanimous decision win over Halal Ham last year.

