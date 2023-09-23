“So close idk who’s gonna win” - Excitement boils over after Misfits announces Salt Papi vs. Slim for October 14th Prime Card bout 

Earlier today at Misfits 009, the promotion announced a boxing clash between celebrity boxing stars Salt Papi and Slim Albaher for October 14 as a part of their coveted Machester fight card.

The hype around the bout further grew even more as the duo faced off during the weekend's Misfits event, prompting fight fans to note their excitement on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at a few responses below.

Excited about the announcement, Twitter user @Kuma4King wrote:

"Man, this going to be a good FIGHT! so close idk who's gonna to win."

Another user, @Shadowiscold, pegged Slim to win the match-up, reasoning:

"Slim is taller, longer reach, and more power. Easy ko."

@JuicyLucy1402 wrote:

"Slim ain’t ready, he’s getting cooked heavily from salt. Crazy that we’re getting this banger of a fight."

Another netizen wrote:

"Easy work for Salt.🗣️"

In yet another pro papi response, @RXJML wrote:

"Salt Papi cooks Slim lighter quicker he’s KO’ing him. 😭😭"

@X9_HSM wrote:

"I like them both, I don’t know who to support. 😅"

Another user @ComicKodi wrote:

"Papi is gonna prove slim a fraud."

A delighted fight fan @69SugaShane wrote:

"Actually gonna be a decent fight but I think Salt Papi gets it done."

@bigshotmovie wrote:

"This is going to be a good fight 4sure."

Another crazed fan wrote:

"Ksi knocks out both [on the] same night."

@2tamon1 wrote:

"HYPED ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️."

What is Salt Papi's boxing record?

Social Media star Nathaniel Bustamante, better known as Salt Papi, holds an exhibition boxing record of 3-1.

Kicking off his fight career with a unanimous win over Hamad Khan on the Deji vs. Wassabi fight card in 2022, the 29-year-old then continued his stellar form, securing back-to-back stoppages in his next two outings against Andy Warski and Josh Brueckner, respectively.

Watch Papi knock out Brueckner below:

In his most recent fight at MF & DAZN X Series 7, Bustamante suffered the first career loss against the vastly experienced Anthony Taylor, who holds a pro boxing record of 2-3 and an MMA record of 7-5.

Papi is widely regarded as one of the best influencer boxers right now and has even tried calling out vastly superior opposition, including Tommy Fury.

The influencer boxer boasts almost 800k followers on Instagram and over half a million subscribers on YouTube.