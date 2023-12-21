How much will Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin earn for Saudi Arabia fight? Estimated payouts reported

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are set to face each other in the squared circle on the highly anticipated 'Day of Reckoning' card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two boxers will compete in a non-title heavyweight main event contest this weekend. Deontay Wilder will notably go up against Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Given that Joshua is among the most well-known personalities in sports, it's no surprise that the Englishman is set to earn a massive purse for his next fight. It's also worth noting that if 'AJ' beats Wallin, he's set for a blockbuster showdown against 'The Bronze Bomber' in March 2024.

In an interview with The Sun last month, as reported by Sport Bible, Deontay Wilder revealed that Anthony Joshua is set to make over $50 million (£40 million) for his next two fights. The reports also suggested that the Englishman would make around £8 million for his bout against Otto Wallin and around £32 million for the Wilder fight.

As for the 33-year-old Swede, the figure he will earn is unclear. However, given that Wallin made about £200,000 for his fight against Tyson Fury in 2019, it's safe to assume that he'll be making roughly double that amount thanks to a Saudi Arabia-backed purse.

John Fury warns Anthony Joshua against underestimating Otto Wallin

John Fury recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight this weekend and warned his fellow countryman against downplaying the Swede's skills.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's father is quite aware of the threat Wallin could pose, given that his son was pushed to his limits by the 33-year-old pugilist back in September 2019. While Wallin nearly prevailed after cutting Fury over the right eye, 'The Gypsy King' managed to win via decision.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, John Fury shared his thoughts on the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight. When asked if 'AJ' might have made a mistake in taking the Wallin fight, Fury replied:

"He's [Wallin] a 6'5' southpaw, he's a game kid, and for mine, he's got one of the best trainers in the world in his corner, in Joey Gamache. So at the end of the day, it's an uphill battle. Can 'AJ' pull it off? He can. But, he's going to get tested like he's never been tested before."

Catch John Fury's comments below (18:38):