Is the John Fury vs. Mike Tyson fight really happening? What have the two former boxers said about the matchup

During the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pre-fight press conference, John Fury challenged Mike Tyson to a boxing match in case his son came up short against the Cameroonian. The ever-outspoken Englishman then boldly claimed he was up for a fight against the legendary heavyweight pugilist regardless of the outcome.

Over the years, Fury Sr. has emerged as one of the most popular personalities in the boxing world thanks to his unpredictable antics and brash persona. It's also a well-known fact that John Fury named his son Tyson as an homage to Mike Tyson, who served as Ngannou's trainer for his fight against the WBC heavyweight champion last weekend.

During the presser mentioned above, John Fury steam-rolled the activities at one point by loudly challenging Tyson. He said:

"Mike Tyson, the man I named my son after... Any man alive want to fight John Fury! I’m ready to go! Mike Tyson, what have you got to say to that? Me and you will fight straight after! Whatever the outcome, me and you will fight!"

Expand Tweet

While Fury issued his challenge, Mike Tyson laughed on and seemed amused by the 59-year-old's speech. While he joked about Fury Sr. chasing him for "40 years," the legendary heavyweight boxer later dismissed the idea of fighting John Fury in the boxing ring. When asked about John Fury's callout, Tyson said:

"He's out of his mind."

Expand Tweet

While a fight between the two would undoubtedly be an entertaining spectacle, it's highly unlikely to take place. Although Fury undeniably looked eager to share the boxing ring with Tyson, it's unrealistic to assume a boxing commission would sanction such a bout, given their advanced age.

Mike Tyson vs. John Fury: Comparing their professional boxing records

While a Mike Tyson vs. John Fury bout looks exceedingly improbable, many fans were divided about who would win in a potential fight. Given Tyson's incredible record and historic achievements in the sport, it's quite natural to assume 'Iron Mike' would brush past Fury Sr. with relative ease.

However, Fury Sr. has previous boxing experience. According to BoxRec, the 59-year-old holds a professional record of 8-4-1. After losing his debut against Adam Fogerty in 1987, Fury Sr. bounced back with six consecutive wins. He went 2-2-1 in his next five outings before going on an extended hiatus that lasted nearly four years. Fury last fought in 1995 against Steve Garber, losing via knockout.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is widely considered among the greatest boxers ever and has an incredible professional record of 50-6-2. After making his debut against Hector Mercedes in 1985, 'Iron Mike' went on an impressive 37-fight win streak before losing to Buster Douglas.

Given that both men are nearly 60 years old, it's unreasonable to imagine that a boxing match between them could take place. However, only time will tell if the two end up signing the dotted line.

Expand Tweet