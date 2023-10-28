“Had to retire bc of a brain injury” - Mike Tyson says John Fury’s “out of his mind” for wanting to fight him, fans agree

Mike Tyson responded to John Fury’s callout for a boxing match.

Over the years, John Fury has become a popular figure in the boxing community due to his wild antics while supporting his sons Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, and Tommy Fury, the king of influencer boxing.

The 59-year-old’s latest shenanigans have occurred during the fight week for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. John not only temporarily interrupted the final faceoff between the heavyweights, but he also called out Mike Tyson for a boxing match.

Tyson was asked about the callout and responded by saying:

“He’s out of his mind”

Happy Punch Promotions shared Tyson’s quote on Twitter, and the comment section was filled with fans agreeing with ‘Iron,’ including the following people:

“Bro. Mike will drop John so fast. Mans would drop as quick as a bag of rocks falls to the bottom of the ocean.”

“He’s not wrong. Man had to retire bc of a Brain injury and I dont think it ever fully healed”

“Mike Tyson would cook him up”

“Mike would smoke him”

“Mike would smoke him like a preroll baby”

“I wanna see John get KOd again so im here for it”

“I think this is ridiculous but f*ck it just make the fight happen @MikeTyson”

“Ik that if mike wanted to fight fury he would but I don’t think john fury has to balls to actually fight mike he’ll p*ssy out and if this fight ever happens everyone knows the results @MikeTyson will knock the sh*t out of john fury .”

Mike Tyson last fought in November 2020 when he competed in a no-decision exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. As for Fury, he hasn’t fought since 1995 and doesn’t have any accomplishments or memorable fights that compare to ‘Iron.’

What is John Fury’s record as a professional boxer?

According to BoxRec, John Fury holds a professional boxing record of 8-4-1 (one KO). He lost his debut in 1987 before bouncing back with seven consecutive wins. Fury went 2-2-1 in his next five fights before taking a nearly four-year layoff.

Fury last fought in 1995 against Steve Garber, with the latter securing a knockout win.

Although it’s difficult to confirm, Fury has allegedly competed in numerous bare-knuckle bouts to carry on his family’s legacy. Only time will tell if the 59-year-old can get sanctioned for another boxing match, potentially against Mike Tyson.