How much did Yoel Romero get from his multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement with a supplement company?

Yoel Romero sued Goldstar Performance Products four years ago, alleging that the supplement company had sold him a tainted supplement that led to his suspension from the UFC. The former UFC middleweight fighter is reportedly going to receive $12.45 million from his lawsuit settlement with Goldstar.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Romero was initially owed $27.45 million in damages based on a court ruling on May 28, 2019. However, the Superior Court of New Jersey issued a final ruling on Thursday in which the supplement company is liable to pay Romero much less than the initially calculated amount.

Yoel Romero will receive $9,450,000 in damages on lost wages. Furthermore, the initially trebled damages on emotional distress have been reversed, totaling $3,000,000. Reputational damages will be evaluated at a trial court hearing at a future date.

A California-based litigation firm, Geragos & Geragos, first revealed the details of the final ruling on Thursday:

Mixed martial artist Yoel Romero was suspended from competing in the UFC in 2016 for a failed drug test.



Romero subsequently sued Goldstar Performance Products, alleging they represented that a product was safe. After years of proceedings, a final ruling was issued this morning. pic.twitter.com/KELcaxJuQJ — Jason Morrin (@jmorr1) June 24, 2021

Yoel Romero's suspension came after he was unable to clear a routine drug test conducted by USADA in 2016. The hard-hitting middleweight came off a victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 194 and expected a title shot very soon. However, after testing positive for Ibutamoren, USADA banned Romero from competing in the UFC for six months.

"Romero tested positive for ibutamoren after taking Goldstar's SHED RX supplement. He sued the company for lost wages, reputational damage, and infliction of emotional distress. These are subjective figures that are very difficult for courts to quantify," wrote Jason Morrin of Geragos & Geragos on Twitter.

With that, today the court (1) denied defendant's motion to vacate judgment; (2) upheld trebled damages on lost wages, totaling $9,450,000; (3) reversed trebled damages on emotional distress, totaling $3,000,000; and (4) remanded to trial court to determine reputational damages. pic.twitter.com/002IJCYNKn — Jason Morrin (@jmorr1) June 24, 2021

When will Yoel Romero fight next?

Yoel Romero was expected to make his Bellator debut against Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson in April this year, following his departure from the UFC in December 2020. However, 'The Soldier of God' had to reportedly withdraw from the bout as he was unable to clear pre-fight medical examinations and tests required by Bellator MMA.

Bellator later issued a statement claiming that the light heavyweight fighter would be eligible to reapply for clearance after three months.

"Bellator MMA will look to reschedule the highly anticipated Johnson versus Romero matchup at a future date." (Transcription Credits: CBS Sports)

Going by the promotion's statement, Yoel Romero is expected to enter the Bellator cage in the coming months.

Official @BellatorMMA Statement on Yoel Romero pic.twitter.com/8XHF2rK0zZ — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) April 30, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari