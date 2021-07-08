How to order UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will clash for the third time on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. The highly anticipated trilogy bout will go down in front of a packed crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and is expected to become the biggest pay-per-view event for the company in 2021.

Both combatants stand a chance to set the record straight on who is the better fighter. While oddsmakers believe Dustin Poirier will recreate the decimation he carried out at UFC 257, Conor McGregor's brash persona in the build-up to UFC 264 suggests otherwise. 'The Notorious' is primed to torment Poirier with his verbal attacks to gain a mental edge over the Louisiana brawler.

The co-main event for UFC 264 will see Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson trading blows with Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns. The bout will be instrumental in the welterweight division as Thompson could be catapulted into title contention if he emerges victorious against the BJJ ace on July 10.

Check out the entire line-up for UFC 264 fight card below:

How to order UFC 264 in the United States?

Fans in the U.S. can catch the action go down live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. New subscribers can avail a special offer of the UFC 264 PPV and the Disney+ bundle featuring ESPN+ for $82.98. Meanwhile, fans who have the ESPN+ subscription can order the PPV for $69.99.

How to order UFC 264 in the United Kingdom?

U.K. fans can purchase the BT Sport monthly viewership pass for £25 and watch the event on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport app. The Prelims kick off at 11 p.m. GMT and the main card will begin at 3 a.m. on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

How to order UFC 264 in India?

UFC 264 will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). The fight card can also be streamed on the Sony LIV app or website. The premium subscription cost for Sony LIV is ₹299 for three months, ₹699 for six months, and ₹999 for a year.

