How to pre-order UFC 5? EA Sports bonus and guest fighters explained

The UFC is set to release the next installment of their video game, UFC 5 on October 27. However, one can have the chance to get early access to the game by pre-ordering it. Those who choose to pre-order the game will also receive additional bonuses.

The game would have guest fighters and alter egos for the pre-orders. It is worth noting that the bonuses for the deluxe edition and the standard edition of the game are different. If you choose to pre-order the standard edition of the game, you will get two alter egos, Muhammad Ali (guest fighter), and a 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle.

Expand Tweet

For those who pre-order the deluxe edition of the game, they will get the game three days prior to everyone else i.e., on October 24. Along with all the bonuses included in the standard edition, the deluxe edition pre-order will include Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Bruce Lee Bundle, and four other alter egos.

Fans can head over to EA.com to pre-order the UFC 5 game with the standard edition priced at $69.99. while the deluxe edition will cost $100.

Daniel Cormier hails UFC 5 as the "best fight game"

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming installment of UFC's video game. A lot of changes have been made to improve the overall experience of the game. the most notable one is that the UFC 5 game is set to feature a new Frostbite engine for the first time which will increase the game's frame per second from 30 FPS to 60 FPS.

Moreover, the Frostbite engine enables greater detail in the game and gives a much more realistic presentation of the octagon, injuries, etc.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently took to Twitter to talk about the game while sharing the game's trailer. Cormier proceeded to offer high praise to the developers and said:

"Guys the first time I saw this I lost my mind. This game is ridiculous. Here is actual gameplay footage from #ufc5. This is the best fight game so far. Pre order now ! @EASPORTSUFC"

Take a look at Daniel Cormier's tweet below:

Expand Tweet