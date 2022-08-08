Dominant ONE double champion Reinier de Ridder is currently undefeated in his MMA career, with a 16-0 record and 11 submissions under his belt. Still yet to lose in the professional ranks, 'The Dutch Knight' is pure confidence every time he finds himself in front of a mic.

While he does say a lot about what he wants to do and how he will do it, we don't always get an insight on how Reinier de Ridder feels about winning all the time. Is it lonely at the top by himself? Or does he relish walking the path of the gods on his own?

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Dutch Knight' spoke about what it means for him to keep winning. When asked about his plans on winning a third belt and what he plans to do with all that gold, de Ridder said:

"Yeah, I just put them up in the gym. I don't watch them at all. That's what I do. But it was a hassle getting them back home in the plane. In the airport, it was a lot of carrying."

When asked if he still plans to win more belts after achieving a third, 'The Dutch Knight' said:

"I can manage it all, but I just collect them and bring them home. I have somebody who makes beautiful glass boxes that I put it up on the wall, and then I never think about it again."

Renier de Ridder continues:

"So it's this winning stuff. It's a crazy thing. And I don't know if you guys compete in anything…but this winning thing is a crazy thing. Like it's cool. It's great for five minutes, then it's nice for five days, and then after that, it's gone."

This is the kind of mindset that separates champions from mere fighters. De Ridder is always on the hunt for the next prize. He is always hungry for glory. He doesn't bask in his glory too much nor does he spend too long under the golden bright lights.

He is a true champion and a martial artist in the purest form.

Reinier de Ridder handily dispatched Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159

In the main event of ONE 159, Reinier de Ridder delivered another highlight of his career: a slick submission finish of former world champ Vitaly Bigdash.

Early on, de Ridder had to weather a deep guillotine choke from Bigdash. After escaping a full-on choke from the Russian fighter, Reinier de Ridder methodically used pressure passing and ground-and-pound en route to a slick inverted triangle choke finish.

The choke was so technical and tight that Bigdash lost consciousness in mere seconds.

Watch the full fight here:

