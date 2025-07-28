How would Reinier de Ridder match up against Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev? Exploring the 'The Dutch Knight's' championship potential

Reinier de Ridder might not have delivered a statement finish, but his win over Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi kept him exactly where he needs to be. In a middleweight division on the brink of potential major changes, de Ridder is positioning himself for a title shot.

The Dutchman is now 4-0 in the UFC and 21-2 overall, and after defeating a former champion in a five-round scrap, he sits in prime position. With Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis set to headline UFC 319 and other contenders like Nassourdine Imavov circling, de Ridder is planning to seemingly wait for his crack at UFC gold. But how does he match up against the top-ranked contenders who square off for the middleweight throne at UFC 319? Let's break it down:

How do Reinier de Ridder's skills stack up against Dricus du Plessis?

Dricus du Plessis brings pressure and unpredictable striking inside the cage. He's a volume striker with awkward rhythm and devastating power.

De Ridder, by contrast, is a grappling technician with 13 submission wins. His path to victory would rely on smothering control, inside trips, and chaining takedowns against the cage. Du Plessis has shown good takedown defense, but his wide stance and aggressive entries leave him vulnerable to level changes.

If de Ridder can survive the early exchanges, he has the tools to drag the fight into deeper waters. His cardio held up through five rounds with Whittaker, and he absorbed damage without folding. Against Dricus, who often loses positional awareness on the mat, de Ridder’s jiu-jitsu could shine.

Still, any slip in range could be punished since du Plessis doesn’t need clean shots to hurt people. He thrives in broken rhythms and wild transitions, and if de Ridder gives him space to sprawl and brawl, he could pay for it.

Exploring Reinier de Ridder's chances against Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is a completely different puzzle. Undefeated in 14 fights, with six submissions and six knockouts, he dominates most opponents with pressure and elite wrestling.

Reinier de Ridder’s biggest weapon becomes a liability here. The Dutchman thrives when he is the one initiating takedowns and setting the tempo. Against Chimaev, that job would be much harder.

Chimaev’s chain wrestling is explosive and suffocating. He closes the distance with no warning and makes opponents pay with ground-and-pound before they can frame or recover. De Ridder’s submission skills are high-level, but pulling off a submission from the bottom against Chimaev is far-fetched.

His best shot would be to engage in clinch battles, stall against the fence, and try to reverse in transitions.

Striking would also be a dangerous domain. Chimaev’s power has improved, and while not polished, he throws with real intent. De Ridder’s striking is functional but still rudimentary. However, if he can weather the initial storm and force Chimaev into a slower, more tactical fight, he might find openings.

