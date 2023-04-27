How Roberto Soldic reacted after receiving a call from Mirko Cro Cop for the first time

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic is a huge fan of Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic. So it was not at all surprising that he was thrilled when the legendary fighter reached out to him.

‘Robocop’ followed the illustrious career of Cro Cop and admired how his compatriot conducted his affairs with a high level of effectiveness and professionalism up to his retirement in 2019.

It's little wonder, then, that when his ‘idol’ called him up to meet up and train with him, Roberto Soldic was left amazed. He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Dreams come true! That is what I can say. No words can explain it. ‘Cro Cop’ called me, and this is really unbelievable!”

Roberto Soldic resumes his push to build his own legend when he competes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States. He will take on Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in a featured welterweight showdown.

It will be his second fight since signing with ONE Championship from free agency last year. But unlike in his ONE debut back in December, which ended in a no contest, ‘Robocop’ is going for a definitive finish. He is fully hoping to showcase the skills that made him one of the top fighters in the European mixed martial arts scene.

Zebaztian Kadestam, meanwhile, is the former ONE welterweight world champion. He has been potent in his last two fights, knocking out his opponents inside the first round.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the United States. It is bannered by three world title fights.

The venue will be the 1stBank Center in Colorado and the event will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

