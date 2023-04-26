It’s still more than a week away from ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, but one fight that’s shaping up to be an absolute show-stealer is the one between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam.

Both fighters want to start and end fights on their feet and want nothing more than to get that highlight reel knockout, and they can bring that level of excitement on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

With multiple knockout wins between them, the matchup between these two headhunters will surely give ONE Championship a hell of an introduction to the US fight fans.

With Prime Video broadcasting the entire card live and for free to North American subscribers, let’s look at the three reasons why Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam is the perfect fight for the US audience.

#3. Dangerous welterweights

It’s often hard to find the right balance of size and speed, but the welterweight division has provided the solution for that conundrum.

With ONE Championship’s welterweight limit set at 185 pounds, the division is home to some of the biggest fighters on the planet.

Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam, who both stand under six feet tall, are already intimidating figures without even throwing a single punch. Put them in a high-stakes fight, and these men transform into even meaner machines.

These two welterweights have napalm on their hands that can quickly set any fire ablaze, a trait that American fight fans want in the boatloads.

#2. Fast-paced and explosive striking

Although mixed martial arts is an amalgamation of several combat disciplines, the one thing that both Kadestam and Soldic are known for is their striking.

These two fighters are at their best when they have an opponent who is willing to trade bombs throughout the fight, and it seems that they are the perfect dance partners at ONE Fight Night 10.

It’s almost expected that Soldic and Kadestam will throw nuclear bombs at each other the moment the opening bell rings and leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Soldic tore through Europe with his outrageous and has even received comparisons to his mentor, the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.

Kadestam, meanwhile, has been on the global stage for quite some time now and even held the ONE welterweight world title from 2018 to 2019.

#1. Someone is losing consciousness in this fight

There’s no better show in a mixed martial arts card than two strikers just going at it from opening to closing bell, or from opening bell to when the referee chooses to end the fight due to someone losing their consciousness.

Both Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam have taken part in such events, usually on the offensive end.

Kadestam owns six wins in ONE Championship and has an absurd 100 percent finish rate, with all those victories coming via vicious knockout.

‘The Bandit’ is coming off two straight first-round knockouts against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus.

Soldic, meanwhile, has yet to make his mark in ONE Championship but the way he dominated Europe is already an indication of what’s expected of the Croatian sensation.

The former two-division KSW champion has 20 wins in his professional career, 17 of which came by way of knockout.

Both Kadestam and Soldic have already proven their power, and one of them will inevitably be staring at the floodlights inside 1stBank Center.

