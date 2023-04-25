Roberto Soldic credits his coach for giving him the toughest challenges

Roberto Soldic is known as one of the best fighters coming out of Europe, and he takes pride in collecting wins against the toughest challenges available.

‘Robocop’ will face another tough test on May 5th, as he takes on former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10. Their bout will take place at ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States, which will be hosted at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, the 28-year-old credited his coach and manager, Ivan Dijakovic, for always finding the best guys to match up with him.

Roberto Soldic said:

“My manager gives me all the best guys. My eighth fight was against Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov. We are good friends now. That time he was 16-0, now he’s 27-0. I faced very good opponents and I think I’m born for this. I believe in myself.”

Taking on an undefeated 16-fight veteran in just his eighth fight gives you a sense that Roberto Soldic is not a fighter who protects his record. Now the owner of an impressive 20-3 record with 17 knockout wins, the Croatian superstar takes pride in not choosing his prey.

Against Zebaztian Kadestam, he will be in for another rough outing. Like Soldic, ‘The Bandit’ is also a prolific knockout artist, finishing 12 of his 14 wins with a TKO or knockout. He is riding back-to-back first-round finishes in ONE Championship, keeping his 100% finishing rate through 6 wins in the promotion.

Their match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes