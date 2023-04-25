Roberto Soldic reveals what keeps him motivated in training

Fighting is not just a means to an end for Roberto Soldic, it’s a way of life.

The Croatian literally fought his way out of poverty in his war-torn village in Bosnia and Herzegovina, before he became the MMA star we know and love today.

Soldic, who took his talents to ONE Championship last year, will figure in his sophomore showing inside the circle against former welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

The battle between the two fearsome headhunters will take place in ONE’s monumental on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs Johnson III on Prime Video.

With less than two weeks to go before trading leather with a formidable opponent like ‘The Bandit’, Soldic shared why fighting has always come naturally for him.

‘Robocop’ told Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka:

“This is my life. I don’t know how to do anything [else besides] this. I fight. I just fight. My mind is only on this. I give 110 percent for this because I don’t know what else to do. I can learn something but I just love the training and the discipline. Even in training, I don’t like to lose even in one round. I’m always coming forward fresh and ready.”

Catch the full interview below:

Battle-tested by the hardships he endured early in life, Soldic gravitated towards martial arts and found success instantly. The former two-division KSW world champion has 20 wins in 23 career fights, along with 17 knockout victories to his name.

On May 5, American fans inside 1stBank Center in Colorado will get to witness Roberto Soldic’s brand of brilliant destruction against Zebastian Kadestam. The historic ONE Fight Night 10 card will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

