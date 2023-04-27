Roberto Soldic admires legend Mirko Cro Cop’s discipline

Mixed martial arts star Roberto Soldic admires legendary fighter Mirko Filipovic not only for his fighting skills but also how he conducted himself while in competition. It is something ‘Robocop’ is trying to emulate as he carves his own mark in the game.

Bosnia-born Croatian Soldic, in particular is a fan of how Cro Cop let his actions do the talking for him while he was still competing at the highest level, which allowed him to achieve much success fighting for various promotions before calling it a career in 2019.

UFD Gym affiliate Roberto Soldic shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“[Cro Cop] is a very disciplined guy, and he is not a trash-talker. The way he fights, he’s always calm, and when he throws, he does really big damage with anything.”

‘Robocop’ will return to action next month at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which takes place May 5.

He will take on Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam in a welterweight clash, one of 11 fights scheduled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Against Sebastian Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight world champion, Roberto Soldic is looking for a fitting introduction to the promotion’s fight fans after his debut back in December was ruled a no-contest.

He is out to showcase his true worth as a fighter that made him a celebrated champion in the European MMA scene for the past decade before signing with ONE Championship last year.

Under his new home, Soldic hopes to continue his success and be an inspiration to young athletes, much like what Cro Cop did for him.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be available for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

