"How’s the liver?" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera claps back at Sean O'Malley for requesting photo of his injured face

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera went to battle in the main event of UFC 299 this past weekend, where 'Sugar' put on a dominant performance to retain his bantamweight strap via unanimous decision.

The two have been rivals for quite some time now, and the fight was billed as a grudge match leading in. 'Chito' is still the only fighter to beat O'Malley in his professional career, so the stakes were high heading into the contest.

Despite Sean O'Malley's overwhelmingly dominant performance, which saw the judges rule the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44 in his favor, the two have still continued to take jabs at each other on social media.

Following the bout, 'Chito' took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused O'Malley's corner of foul play, saying:

"Who braid your hair @SugaSeanMMA you where grease to the bone I wonder how much gel they use ?"

The reigning bantamweight champion responded:

"Send pic of your face"

The Ecuadorian quipped back at O'Malley, saying:

"I'm fine black eye small cut the usual. How's the liver? U do remember that sound u make"

His comment was in reference to a body shot he landed on O'Malley toward the very end of the bout. The strike was arguably Vera's biggest moment in the fight, and it looks like he has taken some sort of moral victory from the blow.

In any case, the two are currently 1-1, but it's unclear if a rubber match will take place given O'Malley's dominant performance, as well as the nature of how 'Chito' won the first bout, which saw O'Malley's leg being injured in the very first round.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera hits back at Cory Sandhagen on social media

Apart from his comments directed at 'Sugar', Marlon Vera also took aim at another one of his former opponents on X.

After the UFC 299 main event, Sandhagen had called Vera a "punching bag" in a video breaking down of the fight. This prompted Vera to respond to Sandhagen, as he took to X and wrote:

"Cory no one feel sorry for yourself hillbilly, keep it up on the tutorials u douchebag"

