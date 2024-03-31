How did Sedriques Dumas fight at UFC Atlantic City despite arrest 1.5 months ago? A deep dive into domestic violence allegation and other charges

UFC Middleweight fighter Sedriques Dumas recently competed on the UFC on ESPN 54 card, which took place on March 30 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

His appearance at the event has led to many questions regarding how 'The Reaper' was allowed to compete despite having multiple on-going legal cases against him.

Dumas was arrested on February 13 on the charges of domestic battery. At first a felony, the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

The police report mentioned that the 28-year-old allegedly hit the mother of his child in the face and scratched her. The report also mentioned that one of the police officers saw a text message where Dumas admitted to hitting the person in concern.

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty in the case domestic charge case and requested a jury trial.

This is not the first time Dumas has had a run-in with the law. 'The Reaper' has faced 12 arrrests since 2014.

Before joining the UFC, Dumas was accused of hitting a woman in Pensacola, Florida. But according to ESPN, no one was arrested in this case.

On February 29, 'The Reaper' pleaded guilty to the charges of felony possession. This resulted in him being put on probation. So, he had to inform his parole officer in order to compete at the UFC Atlantic City event.

The next hearing for his domestic violence case is scheduled for April 22.

Dumasmade his fourth UFC appearance on March 30 and went up against Nursulton Ruziboev in a middleweight on the main card of UFC Atlantic City. The event was headlined by a five-round flyweight scrap between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

The night did not go well for Dumas as he suffered a frst-round knockout defeat. After this loss, the 28-year-old has a 2-2 record in the multi-billion dollar promotion.