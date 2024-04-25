"How was he still standing?" - Fans bow to Jonathan Haggerty's undeniable power in world title triumph over Fabricio Andrade

Double-world champion Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world when he knocked out unconscious ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown last year.

As always, Haggerty had some minds to change in the media regarding his high-level skillset and knockout capabilities. To this day, his doubters tend to forget that he's a different beast since moving up to the bantamweight level, and he's come to prove that repeatedly.

But Fabricio Andrade, the current ONE bantamweight MMA king, is also dangerous. And his ability to finish fights was all the rave.

In November 2023, Haggerty put a stop to Andrade's six-fight win streak in less than three rounds to become a rare double-world champion.

After watching 'The General' make quick work out of Andrade, the fans were both speechless and alarmed by Haggerty's power and shocked by the Brazilian's ability to survive for as long as he did.

Before Jonathan Haggerty returns to the Circle for his second defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, watch him in full throttle against Fabricio Andrade below:

Haggerty will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a super fight against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan Haggerty reacts to KO win over Fabricio Andrade with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson

Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty was elated with his KO victory over Fabrcio Andrade. Not only that, but his dream was further realized after striking gold via knockout twice in one year - the highest achievement he's ever accomplished at this stage of his career.

Taking a look back at the irreversible damage he did to Andrade under the kickboxing ruleset, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is more motivated than ever to steal Andrade's one and only MMA belt next.

Speaking to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson after the fight ended, Haggerty declared the following promise to Andrade:

"Fabricio, I'm coming for your MMA belt."