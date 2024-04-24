WATCH: Thai wrecking machine Superlek unleashes an elbow barrage at Taiki Naito at 2022 Muay Thai showdown

As fans continue to have discussions about who the greatest combat sports athlete is in their respective disciplines, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 deserves to be in the discussion.

'The Kicking Machine' has had 14 bouts thus far under the world's largest martial arts promotion and won 13 of them, with his May 2022 bout against Taiki Naito being one of his best showings.

Entering the bout, Superlek had just suffered his first defeat under ONE Championship at the hands of Ilias Ennahachi and was out for blood against Naito.

As the fight wore on, 'Silent Sniper' had his back against the Circle and Superlek wanted to deal the most damage possible, landing three vicious elbows amidst a hard-hitting combo that was posted on ONE Championship's Instagram.

This new side to Superlek was slightly surprising to those who have followed his career and it would turn out to be the major turning point in his career as he has since gone on a nine-fight winning streak with four finishes.

Among his list of victims includes the likes of Danial 'Mini T' Williams, fellow Thai megastar and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and most recently, Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa.

Superlek eyeing two-sport, two-division dominance in September

The Thai star is set to return to action at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 as he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

With the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado being the backdrop for the event, fans have already made their voices heard on who they believe is winning the world title then.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.