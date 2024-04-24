Stamp says Jonathan Haggerty's elbows and Superlek's 'powerful kicks' will determine the true bantamweight Muay Thai king

In the eyes of reigning undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, the upcoming showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is going to be decided with their bread-and-butter technique.

Haggerty will be defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek on September 6 in the co-main event of ONE 168: Denver, which emanates inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post for a recent interview, Stamp was asked about her take on this massive clash between the two Muay Thai superstars, and she responded by identifying their biggest assets, as she said:

"Haggerty will try to throw his elbows, or something like that. Meanwhile, Superlek has those powerful kicks. It's a good fight."

Despite the gigantic clash between Haggerty and Superlek, Stamp's world title challenge of the long-time reign of ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is still the bigger fight, as they will headline the event.

It will be the 26-year-old Thai's first match in the 125-pound division, and she will aim to dethrone 'The Panda' from her six-year dominance in the division.

Stamp believes that she is the underdog against Xiong Jing Nan in their upcoming fight

Although she is riding an impressive four-fight win streak, the Thai superstar still thinks that she will be the considerable underdog against Xiong in their impending match because she admires her good skills.

Furthermore, the Fairtex Training Center representative believes that she still needs to prove a lot before she can call herself the best fighter in the world in the women's division.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6, as Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch it for free.

Also, tickets for ONE 168: Denver is now on sale to the general public.