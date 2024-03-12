“They used to be mine” – Stamp Fairtex ‘interested’ to reclaim atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing gold

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was ringside during the all-women ONE Fight Night 20 card this past week inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where she witnessed two world title fights being up for grabs.

Coincidentally, those two world titles, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, were formerly held by Stamp at one point during her stint in the striking divisions.

Because of this first-hand experience, her interest in reclaiming them was ignited last weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.

She revealed this during her latest interview with the South China Morning Post, by saying:

“I’m interested in both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts. They used to be mine.”

The 26-year-old Thai superstar witnessed Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title over Cristina Morales via a unanimous decision and the passing of the torch for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title as Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom unanimously beat Janet Todd.

Stamp was once a simultaneous two-sport world champion but was defeated by Todd in February 2020 at ONE: King of the Jungle and Rodrigues in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed to yield the two 26-pound golden belts.

Since those setbacks, the Fairtex Training Center representative shifted her focus to MMA and eventually became the undisputed queen of the ONE atomweight MMA division by beating Ham Seo Hee in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp is excited for her world title defense in Thailand, and Rodrigues wants a rematch with her

During a special appearance in the ONE Fight Night 20 event, Stamp addressed fans inside the packed stadium and voiced her excitement for her impending world title defense against former teammate and sparring partner Denice Zamboanga on June, which will headline a fight night card in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues has made it clear that she wants a world title rematch with Stamp for her world title because she believes that it will be another all-time classic, much like their previous match in 2020.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 20 via the free event replay.