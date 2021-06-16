How tall is Deontay Wilder?

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is six feet and seven inches tall. Under the metric system, 'The Bronze Bomber's height comes out to be 2.01 meters.

Wilder is scheduled to have a trilogy bout with Tyson Fury on July 24 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder will get a chance at redemption in a trilogy bout against Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 set for July 24 in Las Vegas https://t.co/wzVhzBTSW9 pic.twitter.com/CAp0DHQAsX — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 24, 2021

After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of 'The Gypsy King', Deontay Wilder will get a chance to avenge his loss.

Although Wilder scored two knockdowns, his first fight with Tyson Fury ended in a draw. The second fight ended in a TKO victory for Fury.

Talks over a fight between Fury and English boxer Anthony Joshua were ongoing but things took a turn on May 21. Daniel Weinstein, an aribitrator, ruled that Fury owed Wilder a rematch.

Going by videos posted on social media sites, Wilder seems to be more than ready to earn back the respect of his fans with a win over the English fighter.

Deontay Wilder and Malik Scott are really channeling that us against the world energy, as they prepare for a third fight with Tyson Fury 😤 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/GhweJoMyER — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 31, 2021

Deontay Wilder's list of excuses for his loss against Tyson Fury

📋 Deontay Wilder's reasons for the Tyson Fury defeat (so far):



1⃣ Ring walk outfit was too heavy

2⃣ Fury moved fist down within his glove

3⃣ Fury put a heavy object in his glove

4⃣ Water was spiked with muscle relaxer

5⃣ Kenny Bayless was unfair

6⃣ Mark Breland was disloyal pic.twitter.com/ucw4QnMZox — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 1, 2020

Deontay Wilder, who is known for his knockout power, lost his second fight to Tyson Fury via TKO in the seventh round of the bout.

What made the loss even more embarrassing for Wilder was the barrage of excuses that 'The Bronze Bomber' made after the fight.

The first was Wilder's claim that his walkout costume was too heavy and his legs burnt out. Thus, he was apparently unable to move in the ring.

One of the 'Bronze Bomber's most outrageous excuses for losing the fight against Fury was that the 35-year-old's water was spiked with a muscle relaxer which caused another hindrance to the boxer's movement inside the ring.

These excuses put off a lot of boxing fans who were previously loyal to the 'Bronze Bomber'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard