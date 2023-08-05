“How tf is she working for ESPN” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant’s new reporter avatar sparks mixed reaction from fans

Paige VanZant, entered the UFC scene in 2014, captivating fans with her performances in the octagon and her magnetic personality outside of it. Her journey with the promotion came to an end in 2020 when she was released from her contract.

During her UFC career from 2013 to 2020, '12 Gauge' competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. After parting ways with the promotion, she transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020 but faced two losses.

However, VanZant delved into the world of adult modeling on the content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns. This decision garnered significant attention and attracted a considerable following for the former UFC star.

Paige VanZant has found a new venture with the PFL, although her specific role within the organization has not been revealed yet. There are indications that she might have joined the broadcast team as a reporter. VanZant recently shared photos of her reporting avatar on Instagram.

However, her new position has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

"Glad y’all are having a good time, enjoy! 🙌"

"Adore Paige, but how tf is she working for ESPN with her 'other' career 😂😂"

"You did great last night."

"Love seeing ya on tv."

"All that OF $ got her looking thick."

"What’s the matter? You can’t fight so they make you an announcer? 😂😂😂"

Paige VanZant spreads a body-positive message

Paige VanZant shared a body-positive message on Instagram. Since joining OnlyF*ns, she has achieved significant financial success, surpassing her earnings from her fighting career.

However, she has faced increased criticism about her body. In response, '12 Gauge' revealed that she no longer weighs herself and is much happier with this decision.

"Dear haters, I fu*ked up‼ "said Vanzant. "I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the 'prettiest' side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a fu*k ton of happiness."

She added:

"I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as fu*k, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy."

Check out VanZant's Instagram post below: