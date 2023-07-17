How was Tom Aspinall injured? Michael Bisping revisits him 'howling in agony' as the UFC heavyweight prepares for return

Heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall is slated to return to the octagon against Polish powerhouse Marcin Tybura at UFC London this weekend. Aspinall hasn't fought since suffering a fight-ending knee injury against Curtis Blaydes at another London card last July.

Aspinall's friend and countryman Michael Bisping, who was on commentary duty, was also tasked with interviewing Blaydes after his anti-climactic win over the Brit. 'The Count' recently recounted looking at a grown-up, 251 lbs. Tom Aspinall crying inconsolably in sheer agony as he walked past. Bisping said on BT Sport:

"When I walked in the octagon to interview Curtis Blaydes... I'll never forget walking in, and I'm friends with Tom, and he's a big man, laid on the floor. And I'm walking past him, lad is looking down and he's howling in agony, almost bawling his eyes out. Just in pure agony."

It's been a year in the making for Tom Aspinall and his return to UFC.



@bisping remembers his injury at UFC London last year.

Tom Aspinall suffered a torn meniscus and MCL and damage to his ACL during the clash with Curtis Blaydes, which only lasted for 15 seconds.

Tom Aspinall discusses night outs with Michael Bisping

While Michael Bisping claims to be friends with fighters from around the globe, he certainly has a special bond with Tom Aspinall. And as per Aspinall, 'The Count' also has high alcohol tolerance.

The UFC heavyweight recently revealed that most stories of his night outs with Bisping aren't meant for the public. However, Aspinall admitted that he really has to up his drinking game when he goes out with the 44-year-old Hall of Famer. The Brit said in a recent interview:

"Bisping’s my good mate, so I’ve been around him a lot. There are not many stories that I’m willing to tell on camera, but Bisping loves a night out. That’s all I’m gonna say. Even at his tender age of 42 or whatever he is, the guy keeps up, that’s for sure. I need to go to the next level if I’m trying to go on a night out with him. The guy loves a beer.”

Aspinall also admitted to being on good terms with his upcoming opponent Marcin Tybura but claimed that the relationship won't affect his performance at UFC London on Saturday.