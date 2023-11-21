How UFC mainstay Joe Rogan used his influence to make a sushi chef move to Austin overnight

UFC veteran commentator Joe Rogan requires no formal introduction as he stands out as an exceptionally popular and influential podcaster. With a broad reach, the 56-year-old American host welcomes a diverse range of guests, fostering extensive discussions characterized by a blend of humor and curiosity. What makes Rogan appealing to individuals from various backgrounds is his amicable approach towards everyone.

One remarkable instance of Joe Rogan's impact took place when he played a pivotal role in inspiring sushi chef Philip Frankland Lee to swiftly move his acclaimed restaurants from California to Austin, Texas.

According to a recent report by Chron, Lee's temporary sushi pop-up in Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a permanent relocation after a chance dinner visit by Joe Rogan.

The UFC commentator was so impressed by the restaurant's food and hospitality that he encouraged the chef to relocate to Austin full-time. Initially hesitant to uproot his life, Lee politely declined. However, Rogan, determined, promised to buy any empty seats if Lee extended his pop-up. Then Rogan posted about it to his millions of followers. Lee's website instantly crashed under a tsunami of reservations.

Check out Rogan talking about Lee's restaurant on his podcast:

Despite lingering doubts, the overwhelming demand signaled Austin welcomed Philip Frankland Lee's culinary vision. With a seismic boost from the world's top podcaster, Lee swiftly built a thriving Texas outpost of his Michelin-starred Sushi By Scratch and Pasta Bar.

When Jon Anik advocated for an Emmy award for Joe Rogan

UFC color commentator Jon Anik openly commended his colleague Joe Rogan for his remarkable contributions in the commentary booth and relentless dedication to promoting mixed martial arts.

The 45-year-old American asserts that Rogan's unmatched expertise, sharp humor, and contagious passion have been crucial in propelling the UFC's reputation to unprecedented levels. Anik went as far as to state that Rogan's impact is so substantial that he merits recognition with an Emmy award.

During his appearance on the Room Service Diaries podcast back in April, Anik stated:

"He has embraced me to such an extent and I will say too about Joe and it's crazy to me that he's never speaks to where MMA isn't the fact that he's never been nominated for a national Emmy. He's an elite sports analyst in every part of the job and he has never been acknowledged and that frustrates me at least domestically but he went from being in a two-man booth his whole career."

Check out his comments below (from 49:07):